Pakistan Terrsorist Masood Azhar Launch Online Service Ask Me Anything on Social Media

|Updated: Apr 28, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Disgusting truth of Pakistan has once again come to light. This truth has come to light because of terrorist Masood Azhar. Masood Azhar, the most wanted terrorist in India and included in the list of global terrorists, will now directly answer the questions of his supporters every morning and afternoon. Banned terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed has announced this on its social media channel on Thursday.

