Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu-Kashmir's Samba

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Another nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan has come to light. According to latesr reports, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire. There has been heavy firing in Samba of Jammu and Kashmir. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.
