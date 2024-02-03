trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717240
Pakistan: Will Imran Khan run government run in Jail?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Pakistan Election 2024: On one hand, Imran Khan is fighting a legal battle in the court to save his marriage. On the other hand, his party's candidates have contested the elections as independent candidates, but the intelligence report of Pakistan Army is increasing the tension among Imran Khan's opponents.

