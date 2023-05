videoDetails

Pakistani conspiracy revealed on G-20, Jammu and Kashmir Police issues advisory

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Pakistan's big conspiracy has been revealed before the G-20 meeting. The G20 meeting is about to be held in Kashmir, in such a situation, news of a big terrorist conspiracy being hatched by Pakistan is coming to the fore. see this report