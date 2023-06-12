NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistani drone recovered by BSF in Amritsar, found in broken condition in field

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Amritsar Drone Conspiracy: BSF has recovered Pakistani drone in Amritsar. This drone has come from across the border and has been found in a broken condition. Know what is the whole matter in this report.

All Videos

Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
1:1
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
1:50
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Odisha train tragedy: Bahanaga locals perform ‘mass mundan’, hold all-faith prayer for departed souls
3:26
Odisha train tragedy: Bahanaga locals perform ‘mass mundan’, hold all-faith prayer for departed souls
“Will contest from Kaiserganj constituency…” Brij Bhushan Singh on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
1:43
“Will contest from Kaiserganj constituency…” Brij Bhushan Singh on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalan Singh's big statement on opposition unity
12:45
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalan Singh's big statement on opposition unity

Trending Videos

1:1
Big action against former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh
1:50
Gusty winds, high tide hits Mumbai coast as cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
3:26
Odisha train tragedy: Bahanaga locals perform ‘mass mundan’, hold all-faith prayer for departed souls
1:43
“Will contest from Kaiserganj constituency…” Brij Bhushan Singh on 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
12:45
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalan Singh's big statement on opposition unity
amritsar drone conspiracy,bsf foils drone conspiracy,amritsar drone,drone conspiracy in amritsar,Amritsar,amritsar drone news,Pakistan Drone,Amritsar News,bs foils drone conspiracy,pakistan drone conspiracy,amritsar drone shot,amritsar drone view,amritsar drone video,Drone,amritsar drone shot by bsf,pakistan drone in amritsar,pakistani drone amritsar news,punjab terror conspiracy,Pakistani drone,Pak drone,punjab drone conspiracy,punjab amritsar,Zee News,