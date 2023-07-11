NewsVideos
Pakistani Seema Haider said don't send me to Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
The love story of Pakistani Seema Haider and Sachin of India is in great discussion these days. Today, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Seema Haider told that she is receiving threats from Pakistan.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge And Leader Rahul Gandhi Hold Meeting With Maharashtra Congress Leaders In Delhi
1:55
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge And Leader Rahul Gandhi Hold Meeting With Maharashtra Congress Leaders In Delhi
BJP's Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation on TMC over Panchayat Election Vote Counting
1:5
BJP's Locket Chatterjee makes huge allegation on TMC over Panchayat Election Vote Counting
J&K's Administration Arranges Recreational Activities For Stranded Pilgrims In Ramban
3:2
J&K's Administration Arranges Recreational Activities For Stranded Pilgrims In Ramban
OMG 2 Teaser RELEASE: Akshay Kumar In Lord Shiva Avatar, fans call it ‘Blockbuster’
0:59
OMG 2 Teaser RELEASE: Akshay Kumar In Lord Shiva Avatar, fans call it ‘Blockbuster’
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Pakistan PUBG Player Seema Haider who crossed boundary for love
8:0
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Pakistan PUBG Player Seema Haider who crossed boundary for love

