Pakistan's breath is stuck due to the rumble of tanks... Terrorism will be attacked from Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
In the battle of Rajasthan, the three troops of the Indian Army tested their courage and strength... This exercise of the army has been named South Shakti Exercise, which is being described as the biggest exercise ever... Where Made in India Also saw the hallmark..watch our special report

