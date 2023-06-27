NewsVideos
videoDetails

Pakistan's game over!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
PM Modi USA Visit: Pakistan is furious about the Indo-US joint statement. Now America has given a stern warning to Pakistan and said that Pakistan should take necessary steps to curb terrorism.

All Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra

Trending Videos

Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
play icon1:18
Manipur government takes big decision on employees not coming to work
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
play icon1:28
Congress protests against AAP over hike in electricity rates in Delhi
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
play icon5:18
PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to flag off two Vande Bharat express trains
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
play icon6:54
World Cup Schedule to be announced in Mumbai in a while
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
play icon3:6
MHA holds important meeting over Amarnath Yatra
PM Modi US visit,pakistan america,Pakistan news,Terrorism,Pakistan terror attack,Pakistan terrorism,Pakistan Army,terrorists groups in pakistan,Pakistan Taliban,america warns pakistan,Pakistan terror,India Pakistan,america pakistan,pakistan harbouring terror groups,Pakistan terror groups,Pakistan terrorist attack,Pakistan terrorist groups,Pakistani terrorists,terror groups in pakistan,US warns Pakistan,Zee News,Modi US visit,PM Modi,Shehbaz Sharif,