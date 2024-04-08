Advertisement
Pakistan's interference on Lok Sabha election of India?

|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Rajnath Singh on Pakistan: Preparations are going on for Lok Sabha elections in India. But, Pakistan has planned a terrorist attack in the Lok Sabha elections of India. There has also been infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan into India. These terrorists want to target election rallies in India. Meanwhile, a statement of Rajnath Singh has come out.

