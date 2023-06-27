NewsVideos
Pakistan's last time is near! Encounter of the Indian Army started in the valley

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Indian Army Operation in Kashmir: भारतीय सेना चुन-चुनकर घाटी में आतंकियों को मार रही है. कुलगाम में सेना ने अल-बद्र की बड़ी साजिश को नाकाम किया है. सेना ने आदिल नाम के आतंकी का एनकाउंटर कर दिया है. एनकाउंटर से पहले आदिल का वीडियो भी सामने आया है.

