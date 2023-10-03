trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670146
Pakistan's terrorist plan revealed! BJP-RSS and Hindu temples were the targets

Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 07:06 AM IST
The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested 3 ISIS terrorists. After which many big revelations have been made. According to sources, during the interrogation of the terrorists, it has come to light that Ram Mandir of Ayodhya and Akshardham Temple of Delhi were their targets.
