Palak wins gold and Isha Singh wins silver medal in 10 Meter Air Pistol

|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: India has got the eighth gold medal in the Asian Games. Palak has won Gold Medal and Isha Singh has won Silver Medal in 10 Meter Air Pistol.
