Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2766605
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Palestine Flags flured during Muharram rally in Srinagar

|Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Muharram in Srinagar Video: Some people in the crowd during the Muharram procession in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir were seen waving the flag of Palestine. People participating in the procession also raised slogans in support of Palestine. Muharram procession is being taken out in Srinagar under tight security but during this some people waved the flag of Palestine. This procession is being taken out from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate in Srinagar.The district administration had appealed to the people taking out Muharram procession not to display such flags or symbols which hurt the unity and sovereignty of the country. An appeal has also been made not to use symbols associated with inflammatory or banned organizations. Despite these conditions, Palestinian flags were seen waving in the Muharram procession and slogans were raised in support of the people there. The crowd also raised anti-Israel and anti-America slogans.

All Videos

Advocate Vishnu Jain comments on Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report
Play Icon01:50
Advocate Vishnu Jain comments on Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report
Search Operation Underway against Terrorism in Jammu-kashmir
Play Icon02:34
Search Operation Underway against Terrorism in Jammu-kashmir
Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report presented in Indore High Court
Play Icon01:27
Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report presented in Indore High Court
Huge uproar over Vishalgad Dargah in Kolhapur
Play Icon02:21
Huge uproar over Vishalgad Dargah in Kolhapur
Tihar Administration writes letter to Home Department on CM Kejriwal's Heath
Play Icon00:40
Tihar Administration writes letter to Home Department on CM Kejriwal's Heath

Trending Videos

Advocate Vishnu Jain comments on Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report
play icon1:50
Advocate Vishnu Jain comments on Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report
Search Operation Underway against Terrorism in Jammu-kashmir
play icon2:34
Search Operation Underway against Terrorism in Jammu-kashmir
Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report presented in Indore High Court
play icon1:27
Dhar Bhojshala Survey Report presented in Indore High Court
Huge uproar over Vishalgad Dargah in Kolhapur
play icon2:21
Huge uproar over Vishalgad Dargah in Kolhapur
Tihar Administration writes letter to Home Department on CM Kejriwal's Heath
play icon0:40
Tihar Administration writes letter to Home Department on CM Kejriwal's Heath