Palestine Flags flured during Muharram rally in Srinagar

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 02:00 PM IST

Muharram in Srinagar Video: Some people in the crowd during the Muharram procession in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir were seen waving the flag of Palestine. People participating in the procession also raised slogans in support of Palestine. Muharram procession is being taken out in Srinagar under tight security but during this some people waved the flag of Palestine. This procession is being taken out from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate in Srinagar.The district administration had appealed to the people taking out Muharram procession not to display such flags or symbols which hurt the unity and sovereignty of the country. An appeal has also been made not to use symbols associated with inflammatory or banned organizations. Despite these conditions, Palestinian flags were seen waving in the Muharram procession and slogans were raised in support of the people there. The crowd also raised anti-Israel and anti-America slogans.