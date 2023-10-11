trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673652
Palestine-Israel War: PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, Joe Biden Stand In Solidarity With Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
PM Modi Speaks Benjamin Netanyahu: Many countries including America, Britain and France have given statements in support of Israel and said that they are with Israel in this time of war. PM Modi has taken information from the Israeli Prime Minister regarding the war with Hamas. There have been talks between the two leaders regarding war.
