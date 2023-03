videoDetails

Panaji: Anurag Thakur attends closing ceremony of World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2023

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

With India hosting one of the biggest International Table Tennis events in the country for the first time, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur attended the closing ceremony of the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2023 in Panaji on March 05. International Table Tennis Federation president Petra Sörling also marked her presence at the event alongside the Union Minister.