NewsVideos
videoDetails

Panchkula News: car stuck in swollen river

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 05:50 PM IST
A shocking video has surfaced from Panchkula, Haryana where a car got stuck in the Ghaggar river. Due to the sudden inflow of water in the river due to rain, the car got stuck.

All Videos

SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
play icon8:43
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
play icon2:19
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
play icon1:6
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
play icon5:15
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
Monsoon Rain: Monsoon's 'Side Effects', Monsoon brought 'Aafat'
play icon7:7
Monsoon Rain: Monsoon's 'Side Effects', Monsoon brought 'Aafat'

Trending Videos

SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
play icon8:43
SP spokesperson said- SC judges have never said in the history of 70 years that democracy is in danger
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
play icon2:19
PM Modi reached to see the pyramids of Egypt
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
play icon1:6
Rain wreaks havoc in Kedarnath, yatra stopped till further orders
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
play icon5:15
Egypt's highest civilian honor for PM Modi
Monsoon Rain: Monsoon's 'Side Effects', Monsoon brought 'Aafat'
play icon7:7
Monsoon Rain: Monsoon's 'Side Effects', Monsoon brought 'Aafat'
panchkula flood news,Panchkula news,Panchkula,flood in panchkula india,flood,panchkula flood,panchkula breaking news,flood in panchkula,panchkula haryana,Flood news,panchkula heavy rain,flood panchkula,panchkula latest news,latest news panchkula,panchkula flood video,heavy rain panchkula,panchkula car flow in flood,dangerous flood in punchkula,Floods,panchkula flood lady rescue,Flash flood,panchkula city,haryana flood video,punchkula flooding,