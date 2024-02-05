trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717919
Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Paper Leak Bill in Parliament: Public Examinations Bill 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. If found guilty in the paper leak case, a provision of 10 years' imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore has been made. In case of giving the exam in place of someone else, a provision of punishment of 3 to 5 years has been made.

