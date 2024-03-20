Advertisement
Pappu Yadav Merges Jan Adhikar Party With Congress In Delhi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav announces the merger of his party with the Congress in Delhi. Yadav expresses admiration for senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash and credits Rahul Gandhi for his perseverance and dedication, particularly highlighting Gandhi's extensive travels across India. Yadav emphasizes the respect and trust bestowed upon him and his party by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, underscoring their role in galvanizing the Indian populace.

