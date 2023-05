videoDetails

Paramjit Singh Panjwar: India's most wanted Khalistani terrorist killed in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 06, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Paramjit Panjwar Murder: India's most wanted Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Panjwar has been killed in Pakistan. The assailants gunned down Paramjit near his house in Lahore.