Parliament membership restored... Now Delhi's bungalow will also be returned!

|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi can now get another big relief. Rahul Gandhi has returned to the Lok Sabha after getting the green signal from the Supreme Court. Now, according to sources, Rahul Gandhi can get back the old bungalow as well.

Raghav Chadha roared in the Rajya Sabha!
Raghav Chadha roared in the Rajya Sabha!
"BJP Has Been Exposed" Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hit Out At BJP After Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership Restoration
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi Arrive At Parliament After Latter’s Parliament Membership Restoration
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi Arrive At Parliament After Latter’s Parliament Membership Restoration
BJP has flouted all the rules and regulations of the Parliament.
BJP has flouted all the rules and regulations of the Parliament.
Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!
Gyanvapi Survey Update: After CM Yogi, Bageshwar Baba's big statement!

