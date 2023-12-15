trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699494
Parliament security breach: Lalit Jha burned mobile phones to destroy evidence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
After escaping from the Parliament House, Lalit Jha had burnt the phones of the four arrested accused before surrendering so that the police could not find any evidence. After all, what does it mean? Was there much in the phones of all four that would reveal the full details of parliament security breach conspiracy? The police is also investigating whether Lalit Jha and gang are connected to anti-national forces. The opposition is demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the issue.

