Parliament Security Breach: Lalit Jha friend Mahesh Kumawat arrested

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
Delhi Police has also arrested the sixth accused in the case of burglary in Parliament security. Whose name is Mahesh Kumawat. It is being told that he is a resident of Nagaur district of Rajasthan. He is accused of helping Lalit Jha.

