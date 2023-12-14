trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699020
Parliament security breach update: Delhi Police gets 7 Day remand of four accused persons

|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: 7 Day Remand: A major case of security lapse has come to light during the winter session of Parliament. All four accused were produced in Patiala House Court in the security lapse case in Parliament. Police was asking for 15 days remand of all the accused but Delhi Police got 7 days remand of the accused.

