trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698844
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Update: Know all about accused Lalit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Police have arrested 4 people in the Parliament security lapse case, but the search for the accused Lalit is still underway. Zee Media correspondent has located the house where Lalit lived in 24 hours. He lived in a house on rent in central Kolkata with the identity of a teacher. Local people identified Lalit after seeing the picture and told that about one and a half years ago, Lalit locked the rented house and left.

All Videos

Elli AvrRam Celebrates 10 Years in the Indian Film Industry with 'CONJURING KANNAPPAN' Screening!
Play Icon1:18
Elli AvrRam Celebrates 10 Years in the Indian Film Industry with 'CONJURING KANNAPPAN' Screening!
Know latest update on Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute
Play Icon1:1
Know latest update on Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
Play Icon0:48
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
Play Icon0:14
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!
Play Icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!

Trending Videos

Elli AvrRam Celebrates 10 Years in the Indian Film Industry with 'CONJURING KANNAPPAN' Screening!
play icon1:18
Elli AvrRam Celebrates 10 Years in the Indian Film Industry with 'CONJURING KANNAPPAN' Screening!
Know latest update on Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute
play icon1:1
Know latest update on Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Dispute
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
play icon0:48
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa, Best Friends ,Join Forces Once Again for a New Song
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
play icon0:14
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Dance Their Hearts Out in a Cool Couple Performance
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!
play icon0:13
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinki Minki Grooves to Bobby Deol's song : #JamalJamaloo Challenge Delight!
Parliament security breach,Parliament,parliament live today,security,Security Breach In Parliament,Security breach,security breach in lok sabha,breach,breach in parliament,breach in lok sabha,Who is Pratap Simha,lok sabha security breach,Parliament attack,loksabha security breach video,loksabha attack update,trending news,sansad mein hmla,parliament attack update,Mahua Moitra,sansad suraksha,BJP,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,