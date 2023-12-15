trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699392
Parliament Security Breach Update: Lalit Jha destroyed phones in Rajasthan and returned to Delhi to surrender

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Parliament Security Breach Update: New revelations are continuously being made in the Parliament security breach case. Many secrets also came out from Lalit Jha. He burnt the mobile phones of the accused. After which the question is arising that what are the secrets due to which Lalit burnt the phone.

