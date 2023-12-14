trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698797
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Parliament Security Breach Update: Watch EXCLUSIVE picture of Vikky Sharma from Gurugram

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Zee News has got an exclusive picture of Vikky Sharma, the person who kept Parliament Security Breach accused in his house.

All Videos

Government issues New rules and regulations issued for entry in Parliament
Play Icon5:6
Government issues New rules and regulations issued for entry in Parliament
I.N.D.I.A alliance makes huge demand from Government over Parliament Security Lapse
Play Icon0:55
I.N.D.I.A alliance makes huge demand from Government over Parliament Security Lapse
Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
Play Icon6:7
Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
Play Icon0:24
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera
Play Icon0:19
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera

Trending Videos

Government issues New rules and regulations issued for entry in Parliament
play icon5:6
Government issues New rules and regulations issued for entry in Parliament
I.N.D.I.A alliance makes huge demand from Government over Parliament Security Lapse
play icon0:55
I.N.D.I.A alliance makes huge demand from Government over Parliament Security Lapse
Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
play icon6:7
Speaker gets furious over Derek O'Brien, asks to leave Parliament
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
play icon0:24
Neha Sharma's Gym Chic: Fitness Royalty Snapped Post Intense Workout
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera
play icon0:19
Malaika Arora Expresses Disappointment with Fan's Intrusion Post Gym Session: 'Aram Se' Moment Caught on Camera
vikky sharma,Parliament security breach,Parliament,parliament live today,security,Security Breach In Parliament,Security breach,security breach in lok sabha,breach,breach in parliament,breach in lok sabha,Who is Pratap Simha,lok sabha security breach,Parliament attack,loksabha security breach video,loksabha attack update,trending news,sansad mein hmla,parliament attack update,Mahua Moitra,sansad suraksha,BJP,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,today news,