Parliament Session: BJP's demonstration with red diary, BJP seeks response on Gundha's allegations

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Parliament Session: BJP MPs protested outside the Parliament House with red diaries, and the BJP demanded a response from the Congress on the allegations of Gundha, a former minister in the Rajasthan government. Let us tell you that Gudha had claimed to open the secret of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot from the red diary.
