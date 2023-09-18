trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663995
Parliament Special Session: What historical decisions did PM Modi remember in the special session?

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Parliament Special Session Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the special session of Parliament today, recalled the historic decisions taken in Parliament. PM Modi has praised the contribution of everyone including the employees working in the House. PM Modi said in his speech that this house was built by foreign rulers. Let us tell you that the special session of Parliament will last for 5 days.
