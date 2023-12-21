trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701580
Parliament Winter Session: Opposition alliance Protest over suspension of MPs

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Parliament Winter Session 2023: In the winter of Parliament, there was sword fighting between the government and the opposition, sometimes over mimicry and sometimes over the suspension of MPs. The issue moved from the House to the stairs of the House and has now reached the streets. Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk. At the same time, BJP has demonstrated across the country including Jantar Mantar in the matter of insulting the Vice President.

