Pathankot attack's Mastermind Jaish terrorist Shahid Lateef killed in Pakistan's Sialkot

|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
India's most wanted terrorist Shahid Latif has been shot dead in Pakistan. It is being told that Shahid Latif was shot by attackers in Sialkot, Pakistan. Shahid was associated with the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and was the mastermind of the Pathankot attack.
Hamas makes huge claim amid war with Israel
play icon3:7
Hamas makes huge claim amid war with Israel
play icon7:55
"Our Hearts May Be Broken, But…" US President Message To World In Midst Of Israeli-Palestinian War
First Plane With US Weapons Arrives in Israel As Battle Enters 5th Day | Israel-Palestine Conflict
play icon3:35
First Plane With US Weapons Arrives in Israel As Battle Enters 5th Day | Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel thanks India for support
play icon0:39
Israel Hamas War News Today: Israel thanks India for support
Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi over Manish Sisodia Arrest
play icon1:8
Arvind Kejriwal challenges PM Modi over Manish Sisodia Arrest

