videoDetails

Peace at present in Naldaa and Sasaram of Bihar, flag march of police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:19 PM IST

On the occasion of Ram Navami, there was stone pelting and arson in Sasaram and Nalanda in Bihar. After which five people were injured in the bomb blast in Sasaram. At the same time, there was firing again in Naldah of Bihar. For the time being, peace is being told here.