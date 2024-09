videoDetails

Peepal Plant grows out of Taj Mahal's dome

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 05:14 PM IST

Peepal Tree grows in Taj Mahal: Taj Mahal situated in Agra, UP has become a topic of discussion. Actually, a foreign tourist has released a video in which a Peepal plant is seen growing in the dome of Taj Mahal.