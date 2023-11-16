trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688523
People all over the world are struggling with the problem of burnout.

Nov 16, 2023
It has been said in the report that one of the reasons for the bad environment in the office is the bad boss. Therefore, it is very important to maintain good office staff and to have a good boss to avoid burnout. When a person remains mentally disturbed, it affects blood sugar and blood pressure. Because during stress, some hormones are produced in the body, which increases heartbeat and blood pressure.
