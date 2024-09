videoDetails

People protesting against Bangladesh Chief Mohammad Yunus in New York

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

There is a strong demonstration against Bangladesh Chief Mohammad Yunus in New York, America. People raised slogans against the atrocities being committed on Hindus and the situation in Bangladesh. Along with this, black flags were also shown to Mohammad Yunus. Along with this, when our correspondent tried to talk to him, the correspondent was stopped.