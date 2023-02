videoDetails

Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistan President, Dies After Prolonged Illness | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Pervez Musharraf, former president general (retd), on Sunday died in a Dubai hospital, Geo News reported citing sources. He was 79. Musharraf had been undergoing treatment for an ailment at an American Hospital Dubai.Pervez Musharraf, Former Pakistan President, Dies After Prolonged Illness | Zee News English