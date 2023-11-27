trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692667
Petition against 75 percent reservation in Patna High Court

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Bihar Breaking: 75 percent reservation has been challenged in Patna High Court. Civil society has filed a petition against the increased reservation for caste census. It is being told that a 40 page reservation petition has been filed in Patna High Court.
