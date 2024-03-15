NewsVideos
Petrol-Diesel Price drops after 22 months

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
The country has got a big relief from impact of petrol and diesel. The central government has announced a reduction in oil prices by Rs 2. After about 22 months, prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced. With the rate drop price of petrol in Delhi has become Rs 94.72 and the price of diesel has become Rs 87.62. Whereas in the country's financial capital Mumbai, the price of petrol has now become Rs 104.21 and the price of diesel has become Rs 92.15 per liter.

