"Plan To Fix Migration" Australian PM Albanese Speaks On Migration Intake To Be 'Sustainable'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday (December 9) that the country's migration intake needed to be wound back to a "sustainable level", as he flagged the release this week of details of migration system changes.
