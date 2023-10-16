trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2675927
“Plans to go to Mars, Venus…” ISRO Chief S Somanath gives details on upcoming space missions

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
While speaking to media persons on October 15, ISRO Chairman S Somanath informed about ISRO’s upcoming space missions. He said that ISRO is primarily working on Gaganyaan Space mission. Adding further, he said that ISRO has plans to go Mars, Venus and again on moon.
