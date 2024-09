videoDetails

CCTV Video of Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

Karnataka Ganesh Visarjan Violence CCTV Footage: CCTV video of the uproar in Karnataka has surfaced. Meanwhile, Section 163 of BNS has been imposed regarding stone pelting during Ganesh Visarjan in Mandya, Karnataka. Section 163 has been imposed in the case of vandalism and arson during Ganesh Visarjan. Know the current situation.