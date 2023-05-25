NewsVideos
PM becomes emotional as he talks about Corona,says, 'We lost our relatives

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Prime Minister reached home after visiting three countries. On his return to India, PM Modi while addressing the public meeting mentioned Corona and said, 'We lost our relatives, the world gave India the vaccine'.

NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
NDA hits back at opposition's boycott over New Parliament Inauguration, 'gross insult to constitutional values'
PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'
PM Modi returns from Australia,says,'Attack on pilgrimages abroad is not acceptable'
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
PM Modi returns India,says,'I talk about India's potential in world'
PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'
PM Modi makes big statement as he returns India,says, 'I am the voice of 140 crore countrymen'
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House
New Parliament House: Opposition boycotts the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament House

