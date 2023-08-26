trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653766
PM Modi addresses ISRO Scientists on success of Chandrayaan 3

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
PM Modi ISRO Scientist Address: There was a proposal to name the place where Chandrayaan-2's footprints were lying. But we had taken a vow that when Chandrayaan-3 reaches the Moon, we would name both the points together. The point where Chandrayaan-2 left footprints on the Moon will now be known as Tiranga.
