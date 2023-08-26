trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653703
PM Modi addresses public before meeting ISRO scientists, gives new slogan

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
PM Modi Bengaluru Speech: PM Modi addressed the people after reaching Bengaluru. On this occasion, PM Modi gave a new slogan. PM Modi said, 'Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan.
Bengaluru public in full enthusiasm as PM Modi going to meet ISRO Scientists
play icon8:40
Bengaluru public in full enthusiasm as PM Modi going to meet ISRO Scientists
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
play icon9:29
PM Modi tweets as he lands in Bengaluru
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
play icon0:52
Prime Minister to reach ISRO Command Center shortly, leaves from HAL Airport
PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
play icon4:22
 PM Modi reaches HAL Airport directly from Greece, Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals
PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center
play icon0:42
 PM Modi lands in Bangalore, to meet scientists at ISRO Command Center

