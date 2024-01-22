trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712640
PM Modi Addresses Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
the momentous occasion as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In his speech, PM Modi shares insights and reflections on the significance of this historic event, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual importance of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir.

