trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690691
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi and CM Yogi gets threat call over phone

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have received death threats. This threat has been given over the phone. Mumbai Police has taken major action against this and the accused has been arrested. Modi and Yogi have received death threats. This threat has been given over the phone. Mumbai Police has taken major action against this and the accused has been arrested.
Follow Us

All Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day
Play Icon4:17
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day
Supreme Court reprimands RRTS Project
Play Icon1:16
Supreme Court reprimands RRTS Project
Atishi Marlena makes huge statement on Delhi Water Scarcity
Play Icon2:32
Atishi Marlena makes huge statement on Delhi Water Scarcity
Environment Minister Gopal Rai explains 5 Big Factors of Increasing Pollution
Play Icon39:14
Environment Minister Gopal Rai explains 5 Big Factors of Increasing Pollution
Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi
Play Icon4:13
Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi

Trending Videos

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day
play icon4:17
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue still underway even after 10th day
Supreme Court reprimands RRTS Project
play icon1:16
Supreme Court reprimands RRTS Project
Atishi Marlena makes huge statement on Delhi Water Scarcity
play icon2:32
Atishi Marlena makes huge statement on Delhi Water Scarcity
Environment Minister Gopal Rai explains 5 Big Factors of Increasing Pollution
play icon39:14
Environment Minister Gopal Rai explains 5 Big Factors of Increasing Pollution
Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon4:13
Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark on PM Modi
pm modi yogi death threat,Death threat,death threat to pm modi cm yogi,pm modi death threat,modi threat call,cm yogi death threat,Yogi Adityanath death threat,death threat to cm yogi,yogi death threat,death threat to yogi adityanath,death threat to pm modi,PM Modi,CM Yogi,CM Yogi Adityanath,Yogi Adityanath,threat to cm yogi,yogi adityanath latest death threat,death threat to yogi,cm yogi death threat news,yogi adityanath third death threat,Trending,