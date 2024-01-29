trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715256
PM Modi and Nitish Kumar to be seen together on one stage in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
There is PM's rally in Bihar on 4th February. Meanwhile, big news is coming out. According to reports, Modi and Nitish Kumar can be seen on the same stage during the rally in Bihar. Know the complete news in detail in this report.

