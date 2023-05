videoDetails

PM Modi and other G7 leaders pays floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other G7 leaders paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. An atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima during World War II. This park has been built in the memory of his victims.