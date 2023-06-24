NewsVideos
PM Modi arrives in Egypt on two-day state visit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Modi's plane has landed in Egypt. Let us tell you that PM Modi had a grand welcome in the capital Cairo. With this visit, many agreements can be discussed in Egypt and India.

