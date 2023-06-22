NewsVideos
PM Modi arrives in Washington, receives guard of honor at the airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
PM Modi US Visit Live Update: PM Narendra Modi, who went to America on his 4-day state visit, has now reached Washington after New York. Where he was welcomed at the airport amidst heavy rain. PM Modi received the Guard of Honor at the airport getting drenched in rain.

