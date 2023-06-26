NewsVideos
PM Modi awarded Egypt's highest state honor 'Order of the Nile'

Jun 26, 2023
PM Modi Egypt visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with the 'Order of the Nile' award, the highest state honor of Egypt. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi conferred the prestigious award on the PM ahead of the bilateral meeting. On the other hand, Pakistan has become upset due to this success of India.

